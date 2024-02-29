A Tale Of Deforestation, Death And Defamation In Borneo’s Jungle May End In A Swiss Court

The verdict will be an important decision for Switzerland, home to more than $2 trillion of global fortunes. Its privacy-focused courts and laws already make it hard to hold the rich and powerful to account. If BMF loses, it may make Switzerland a venue of choice for people who keep wealth there and are looking to silence critics with defamation lawsuits, known as SLAPPs, according to media law experts. They said it will deter other journalists and activists from scrutinizing financial dealings that involve Swiss wealth.