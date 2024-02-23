Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 23

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.

Updated On 07:59 PM IST, 23 Feb 2024

Byju's Investors Vote In Favour Of Ousting CEO Byju Raveendran

The company, on the other hand, maintained that all resolutions passed during the EGM are "invalid and ineffective".

Photo Credit: Company website

 Tap To Read

RBI Asks NPCI To Ensure An Alternative For Paytm Payments Bank UPI Users

Owing to several regulatory lapses, the central bank had put stringent restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank on Jan. 31.

Photo Credit: Paytm/Facebook

 Tap To Read

McDonald's Renames Items After Maharashtra FDA's 'Fake Cheese' Probe

It accused McDonald's of using cheese alternatives in several items without proper labelling, thereby misleading consumers.

Photo Credit: Highlight ID/Unsplash

 Tap To Read

Nifty Bulls Stand Strong Even As FIIs Offload Indian Equities

The FIIs are being completely neutralised by sustained buying by the domestic institutional investors.

Photo Credit: John McArthur/Unsplash

 Tap To Read

Karnataka High Court Ruling To Provide Tax Relief To Venture Capital Funds

The court has held that the Finance Act does not recognize a ‘trust’ as a legal person, and therefore, it cannot be charged with a service tax levy.

Photo Credit: Markus Winkler/Unsplash

 Tap To Read

Delhi High Court Warns Oppo: Pay Royalties Or Face Potential Sales Ban

Delhi High Court has recently directed Oppo and other defendants, including OnePlus and Realme, to make deposits representing past sales using InterDigital's patented technology.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

 Tap To Read

Zee Forms Independent Advisory Committee To 'Guide' It Amid Turbulence

The committee will be presided by former Allahabad High Court Judge Satish Chandra and will comprise two independent directors.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 23

Top 10 Best-Selling Smartphones In 2023

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 22
Go To Homepage