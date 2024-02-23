Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 23

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.
The company, on the other hand, maintained that all resolutions passed during the EGM are "invalid and ineffective".
Photo Credit: Company website
Owing to several regulatory lapses, the central bank had put stringent restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank on Jan. 31.
Photo Credit: Paytm/Facebook
It accused McDonald's of using cheese alternatives in several items without proper labelling, thereby misleading consumers.
Photo Credit: Highlight ID/Unsplash
The FIIs are being completely neutralised by sustained buying by the domestic institutional investors.
Photo Credit: John McArthur/Unsplash
The court has held that the Finance Act does not recognize a ‘trust’ as a legal person, and therefore, it cannot be charged with a service tax levy.
Photo Credit: Markus Winkler/Unsplash
Delhi High Court has recently directed Oppo and other defendants, including OnePlus and Realme, to make deposits representing past sales using InterDigital's patented technology.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The committee will be presided by former Allahabad High Court Judge Satish Chandra and will comprise two independent directors.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit