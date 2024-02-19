Photo Credit: Unsplash /Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 19

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Monday.

Updated On 05:43 PM IST, 19 Feb 2024

Paytm Moved To 'Not Rated' By Jefferies Till 'News Flow Settles'

'Factoring in the direct and indirect impact, we now see a 28% year-on-year decline in FY25 revenues that pushes the company into cash burns,' the brokerage said.

Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Chanda Kochhar, Husband's Arrest In Loan Fraud Case 'Abuse Of Power' By CBI: Bombay High Court

The FIR outlined allegations that the petitioners were involved in a conspiracy related to loan sanctions for Videocon Group of Companies by ICICI Bank.

Photo Credit: File photo (ICICI Bank)

 Tap To Read

Defence Stocks Rise After Government Clears Acquisitions Worth Rs 84,560 Crore

ideaForge Technology jumped the most by over 6%, followed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Bharat Dynamics. and Cochin Shipyard, which were over 2%.

 Tap To Read

Nifty Firms' Earnings Set For 20% Growth In FY24: Motilal Oswal's Gautam Duggad

This is the first quarter where PSU Banks have outperformed private banks, he says.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Supreme Court Directs SpiceJet To Clear Credit Suisse Arrears By March 15

The Apex Court directed SpiceJet Chairperson Ajay Singh to be present on the next date of hearing.

Photo Credit: SpiceJet/Facebook

 Tap To Read

U.S. Green Card Approval Sink To All-Time Low Of 3% In 2024

The staggering number of backlogs and a low approval rate signifies the changing dynamics of the US immigration policy.

Photo Credit: United States Citizenship and Immigration Services

 Tap To Read

Titagarh Rail Jumps Over 8% On Rs 170 Crore Order From Defense Ministry

The order is for manufacture and supply of specialised 250 wagons to the Ministry of Defense, the company said.

Photo Credit: Titagarh Rail Systems website

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 19

ICC WTC 2023-25: Top 5 Batsmen With Most Runs After IND-ENG 3rd Test

5 Budget Smartphones Launched In 2024 So Far
Go To Homepage