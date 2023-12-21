Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 21

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.

Updated On 07:52 PM IST, 21 Dec 2023

RBI Releases Draft Framework For Self-Regulatory Organisations

Self-regulation shall complement the extant regulatory or statutory framework for better compliance, in letter and spirit, the RBI said.

LIC Gets 10-Year Exemption To Meet 25% Minimum Public-Float Rule

Listed entities with a valuation of over Rs 1 lakh crore need to have at least 25% public shareholding within five years of listing.

Why Coal India Is Jefferies' Pick Over Tata Steel And Hindalco

Strong economic growth outlook, rising power consumption, and lower-than-expected cost trajectory are key positives, Jefferies said.

TeamLease Focusing On Other Sectors Amid Slow IT Hiring, Says CFO

TeamLease is also looking into global capability centers, global business companies, product companies and captives, Ramani Dathi said.

Bandhan Bank Approves Transfer Of Rs 775.6-Crore Housing Finance NPAs To ARC

The bank has received a binding bid for an outright cash payout of Rs 280.4 crore and will now hold a Swiss Challenge auction.

BluSmart Raises Rs 200 Crore For Large-Scale EV Charging Hubs

The startup is building large EV charging superhubs at prime locations across the NCR and Bengaluru.

FTSE Raises Investability Weight In Embassy REIT After Blackstone Stake Sale

The weight of Embassy REIT in the FTSE indexes will remain unchanged.

