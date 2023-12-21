Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 21

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.
Self-regulation shall complement the extant regulatory or statutory framework for better compliance, in letter and spirit, the RBI said.
Listed entities with a valuation of over Rs 1 lakh crore need to have at least 25% public shareholding within five years of listing.
Strong economic growth outlook, rising power consumption, and lower-than-expected cost trajectory are key positives, Jefferies said.
TeamLease is also looking into global capability centers, global business companies, product companies and captives, Ramani Dathi said.
The bank has received a binding bid for an outright cash payout of Rs 280.4 crore and will now hold a Swiss Challenge auction.
The startup is building large EV charging superhubs at prime locations across the NCR and Bengaluru.
The weight of Embassy REIT in the FTSE indexes will remain unchanged.
