Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 7

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.

Updated On 07:14 PM IST, 07 Mar 2024

SEBI Bars JM Financial From Acting As Lead Manager For Any Debt Issue

The findings revealed a meticulously planned scheme aimed at manipulating the subscription and success of the public issue, according to SEBI.

Photo Credit: Shailesh Andrade/REUTERS

RBI's New Card Network Rule Spells Opportunity For RuPay

Starting Sept. 6, Indian credit card holders can freely decide the card network they want to use, according to RBI.

Photo Credit: RuPay logo/Twitter

Contempt Plea In Supreme Court Against SBI For Not Disclosing Electoral Bonds Data

The plea states that the data is deliberately being held back, so that voters are unable to exercise an informed choice in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Go First Resolution Professional Gets Contempt Notice From Delhi High Court

The bench expressed concerns about the RP's inability to fulfill the maintenance obligations for the lessor's aircraft.

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Go First

UCO Bank IMPS Glitch Case: CBI Searches 67 More Locations

The searches were conducted across Rajasthan and Maharashtra on March 6.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime.

Stress Test Results Of Mid, Small-Cap Funds To Be Out In A Week — Profit Exclusive

AMFI and SEBI have collectively decided on the format of the disclosure.

Photo Credit: Canva

Indian Pharma Sales Grow 9% In February On Double-Digit Base

Industry sales were up 9.02% as against 20.3% over the same period last year.

