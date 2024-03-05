Photo Credit: Unsplash /Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 5

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Updated On 07:31 PM IST, 05 Mar 2024

India To Be Added To Bloomberg EM Bond Index In January 2025

Once completely included in the Bloomberg Emerging Market 10% Country Capped Index, India is expected to join China and South Korea as markets that reach the 10% cap.

RBI Bars JM Financial From Lending Against Shares, Bonds

The central bank also highlighted serious governance issues in the company apart from violating the regulatory norms.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Byju's Loss Widens To Rs 8,553 Crore In Fiscal 2023 — NDTV Profit Exclusive

The delayed financials come as the latest blow in a series of challenges to the startup.

Photo Credit: Company website

Tata Sons May Be Valued At Rs 11 Lakh Crore In IPO By September 2025, Says Spark

The investment bank cited an RBI regulation that requires an NBFC-Upper Layer to be mandatorily listed within three years of getting that tag.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Gold Hits Fresh High In India On Strong Foreign Cues

The uptick in prices was driven by growing speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in June.

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

DB Realty To Launch Rs 2,000-Crore QIP In March

The final price and raise amount will be decided as per market conditions.

Photo Credit: DB Realty website

McDonald's To Add 'Cheese' Back In Menu After FSSAI Gives Clean Chit

FSSAI's confirmation was backed by independent tests conducted by a NABL-accredited lab.

Photo Credit: Highlight ID/ Unsplash

