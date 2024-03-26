Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 26

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
India’s current account balance recorded a deficit of $10.5 billion in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal, as compared with $11.4 billion in the preceding three-month period.
Buybacks and dividends may no longer be enough as Tata Group seeks to invest in digital businesses to semiconductors.
While regulations for setting up Bima Sugam have just been approved, the concept draft of the actual platform and its features are awaited.
The board also appointed MSKA and Associates as statutory auditors for five years.
The funding cost for the system could rise and potentially lead to longer lending processes for the lenders.
The new system of interoperability would primarily be for net-banking and mobile-banking transactions.
LNG spot prices are currently trading around $8.3-9 per million metric British thermal unit, a 56% year-on-year drop from the average price of $18.75 per million metric British thermal unit.
