Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 26

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Updated On 07:59 PM IST, 26 Mar 2024

Current Account Deficit Eases To $10.5 Billion In October-December 2023

India’s current account balance recorded a deficit of $10.5 billion in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal, as compared with $11.4 billion in the preceding three-month period.

TCS Share Sale May Have Kicked Off Mega Monetisation Of Assets By Tata Sons — NDTV Profit Exclusive

Buybacks and dividends may no longer be enough as Tata Group seeks to invest in digital businesses to semiconductors.

Insurance's UPI Moment: Bima Sugam To Make Life Easier For Policyholders

While regulations for setting up Bima Sugam have just been approved, the concept draft of the actual platform and its features are awaited.

L&T To Raise Rs 7,500 Crore Through Term Loans, Non-Convertible Debentures

The board also appointed MSKA and Associates as statutory auditors for five years.

RBI Clampdown On Lenders May Raise Their Cost Of Capital, Says S&P Global

The funding cost for the system could rise and potentially lead to longer lending processes for the lenders.

India Prepares For Complete Interoperability In Digital Bill Payments

The new system of interoperability would primarily be for net-banking and mobile-banking transactions.

Gail To Torrent Power: Why Shares Of Oil, Gas And Power Companies Rose Today

LNG spot prices are currently trading around $8.3-9 per million metric British thermal unit, a 56% year-on-year drop from the average price of $18.75 per million metric British thermal unit.

