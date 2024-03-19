Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 19

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Updated On 07:27 PM IST, 19 Mar 2024

Electoral Bonds Only Half-Transparent, But Better Than Cash, Says Arvind Panagariya — NDTV Profit Exclusive

In his first interview as the Finance Commission chairperson, Arvind Panagariya said electoral bonds reduced the role of black money.

Photo Credit: Columbia University official website

 Tap To Read

Supreme Court To Hear On April 9 Pleas Seeking Stay On CAA Implementation

In 2020, the top court had refused to stay its implementation because the rules hadn't been notified.

Photo Credit: Official website

 Tap To Read

Prestige-Marriott Likely To Ink Pact For Six More Hotels In India — NDTV Profit Exclusive

The agreement includes the development of 130 key hotels under the brand Moxy Hotels.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

 Tap To Read

Patanjali Misleading Ads: Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notice To Ramdev

The top court had restrained Patanjali Ayurved from advertising medicinal products manufactured and marketed by it.

Photo Credit: Acharya Balkrishna/X

 Tap To Read

Tata Group Stocks Fall On Profit Booking As Parent Sells TCS Shares

Tata Sons is expected to use the proceeds to reduce debt and shift its non-bank lending businesses to another entity to avoid mandatory listing under the RBI norms.

Photo Credit: Tata Consultancy Services/Facebook

 Tap To Read

Tata Steel To Raise Rs 2,700 Crore Through Three-Year NCD

The principal of the financial instrument will be redeemed through bullet payment by the end of three years, the company said.

Photo Credit: Tata Steel website

 Tap To Read

Zomato Launches Separate Fleet For Vegetarian Food Orders

Zomato will also roll out a special cake delivery fleet with hydraulic balancers, which prevent the cake from getting smudged during delivery.

Photo Credit: Deepinder Goyal/X

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 19

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 18
Go To Homepage