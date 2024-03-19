Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 19

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.
In his first interview as the Finance Commission chairperson, Arvind Panagariya said electoral bonds reduced the role of black money.
Photo Credit: Columbia University official website
In 2020, the top court had refused to stay its implementation because the rules hadn't been notified.
Photo Credit: Official website
The agreement includes the development of 130 key hotels under the brand Moxy Hotels.
Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
The top court had restrained Patanjali Ayurved from advertising medicinal products manufactured and marketed by it.
Photo Credit: Acharya Balkrishna/X
Tata Sons is expected to use the proceeds to reduce debt and shift its non-bank lending businesses to another entity to avoid mandatory listing under the RBI norms.
Photo Credit: Tata Consultancy Services/Facebook
The principal of the financial instrument will be redeemed through bullet payment by the end of three years, the company said.
Photo Credit: Tata Steel website
Zomato will also roll out a special cake delivery fleet with hydraulic balancers, which prevent the cake from getting smudged during delivery.
Photo Credit: Deepinder Goyal/X