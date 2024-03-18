Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 18

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
The sale represents 0.65% stake in the company, while Tata Sons' current holding in it stands at 72%.
As per the draft rules, shares acquired in the ordinary course of business will be exempt.
Poonawalla Fincorp's current Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Abhay Bhutada, would step down from the role on June 23, as he has taken an early retirement.
The primary objective of the rules is to ensure quicker approvals for combinations that are unlikely to harm competition.
The offer will be open for subscription for institutional investors on March 19 and for retail investors on March 20.
The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways plans to run electric buses in all Indian cities in the next five years, including for long-distance travel on the Delhi-Shimla, Delhi-Chandigarh and Pune-Mumbai routes.
As a result, Murthy's stake in the software services major he founded drops to 0.36%.
