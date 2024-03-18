Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 18

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Monday.

Updated On 08:11 PM IST, 18 Mar 2024

Tata Sons Looks To Raise $1.1 Billion Through TCS Share Sale

The sale represents 0.65% stake in the company, while Tata Sons' current holding in it stands at 72%.

Government Unveils Draft Rules To Exempt Select Combinations From CCI Approval

As per the draft rules, shares acquired in the ordinary course of business will be exempt.

HDFC Bank's Arvind Kapil Appointed Poonawalla Fincorp's MD And CEO

Poonawalla Fincorp's current Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Abhay Bhutada, would step down from the role on June 23, as he has taken an early retirement.

Government Introduces Green Channel Rules 2024

The primary objective of the rules is to ensure quicker approvals for combinations that are unlikely to harm competition.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Promoters To Sell Up To 11.47% Stake In Offer For Sale

The offer will be open for subscription for institutional investors on March 19 and for retail investors on March 20.

Cheaper EV Batteries To Bring Down Fares By 30%, Says Nitin Gadkari

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways plans to run electric buses in all Indian cities in the next five years, including for long-distance travel on the Delhi-Shimla, Delhi-Chandigarh and Pune-Mumbai routes.

Narayana Murthy Gifts Four-Month-Old Grandson Infosys Shares Worth Rs 240 Crore

As a result, Murthy's stake in the software services major he founded drops to 0.36%.

