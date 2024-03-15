Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 15

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.

Updated On 08:33 PM IST, 15 Mar 2024

Electoral Bonds: Supreme Court Asks SBI To Disclose Unique Codes

The court issued directions pertaining to disclosure of alphanumeric numbers associated with the electoral bonds.

CCI Orders Probe Over Google Play's 'Unfair' Practices

It raised concerns about Google's distinction between apps offering digital goods/services and those offering physical goods/services.

India Approves New EV Policy To Attract The Likes Of Tesla

Under India's new EV policy, global OEMs setting up EV plants in the country will be allowed limited import of cars at a lower duty.

Air India Eats Into Indigo, SpiceJet Market Share In February

Air India's market share rose 0.6 percentage points to 12.8% in February.

India's Trade Deficit Widens To $18.7 Billion In February

February saw the highest growth achieved in the year in goods and services, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said.

Delhi High Court Directs Ashneer Grover To Stop Defaming BharatPe

During the hearing, the court criticised Grover, stating that he couldn't tarnish the reputation of a company and insult the SBI chairperson.

Petrol, Diesel, LPG Price Cuts May Ease Inflation By About 10 Bps, Say Economists

Since oil marketing companies will take all the hit, the fiscal impact of the petrol and diesel price cuts will be nil, said Emkay's Madhavi Arora.

