Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 15

The court issued directions pertaining to disclosure of alphanumeric numbers associated with the electoral bonds.
It raised concerns about Google's distinction between apps offering digital goods/services and those offering physical goods/services.
Under India's new EV policy, global OEMs setting up EV plants in the country will be allowed limited import of cars at a lower duty.
Air India's market share rose 0.6 percentage points to 12.8% in February.
February saw the highest growth achieved in the year in goods and services, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said.
During the hearing, the court criticised Grover, stating that he couldn't tarnish the reputation of a company and insult the SBI chairperson.
Since oil marketing companies will take all the hit, the fiscal impact of the petrol and diesel price cuts will be nil, said Emkay's Madhavi Arora.
