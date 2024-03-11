Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 11

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Monday.

Updated On 08:20 PM IST, 11 Mar 2024

Supreme Court Pulls Up SBI For Delaying Electoral Bond Details, Sets Deadline For Tomorrow

The top court has also directed the Election Commission of India to publish the data on its website by March 15.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

SEBI Strengthens Monitoring Requirements For Qualified Stockbrokers

The revised list of the QSBs will be released jointly by stock exchanges in consultation with SEBI.

Photo Credit: Shailesh Andrade/REUTERS

Aditya Birla Finance To Merge With Aditya Birla Capital

The new entity will be involved in these businesses—lending and non-lending financial services, and ancillary businesses.

Photo Credit: Comapnys Twitter Account

Morgan Stanley Invests Rs 633 Crore In IndiGo After Founder Pares Stake

The brokerage bought 21 lakh shares—representing 0.54% equity at Rs 3,015.10 apiece—in a bulk deal, according to data available on BSE.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit.

SEBI Seeing 'Pattern Of Price Manipulation' In SME IPOs, Says Madhabi Puri Buch

The market regulator had proposed the implementation of T+0 settlement in two phases.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Byju's Vacates All Offices Except Headquarters

However, around 300 of Byju's tuition centres, which are physical spaces where students of classes 6–10 study, will continue functioning.

Photo Credit: Google Play

Government To Announce 'Golden Hour Treatment' Accident Relief Fund

The relief fund is expected to offer cashless treatment to all victims of road accidents.

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

