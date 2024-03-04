Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Mar. 04

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Monday

Updated On 07:03 PM IST, 04 Mar 2024

Tata Motors To Spin Off Car, Truck Units Into Separate Listed Companies

All shareholders of the automaker will continue to have identical shareholding in both the listed entities.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

RBI Bars IIFL Finance From Disbursing Gold Loans With Immediate Effect

The Reserve Bank of India has directed IIFL Finance to cease and desist from disbursing gold loans with immediate effect.

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Tata Steel, JSW Steel Downgraded To 'Sell' By CLSA Despite Strong Volume Growth

A sustained higher demand in China, driving up spreads, is the best outcome for Indian mills given the self-sufficiency of iron ore in the country, CLSA said

Photo Credit: Company

BHEL Shares Jump 14% To 12-Year High After Three Large Trades

At least 40.7 lakh shares changed hands in three large trades in a price range of Rs 258.65–259.45 apiece, as per Bloomberg.

Photo Credit: Company website.

High-Frequency Indicators Show A Resilient Indian Economy In Q4

However, imputed numbers point towards GDP growth moderating to 5.7% in the January–March quarter.

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

RBI Expects Launch Of Interoperable Internet Banking In 2024: Shaktikanta Das

Currently, internet banking transactions that are processed through payment aggregators are not interoperable.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

NSE Nifty 50 On Verge Of Breakout, Says Analyst

The benchmark indices ended at a fresh record closing high for the third day in a row on Monday.

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

