Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Mar. 04

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Monday
All shareholders of the automaker will continue to have identical shareholding in both the listed entities.
The Reserve Bank of India has directed IIFL Finance to cease and desist from disbursing gold loans with immediate effect.
A sustained higher demand in China, driving up spreads, is the best outcome for Indian mills given the self-sufficiency of iron ore in the country, CLSA said
At least 40.7 lakh shares changed hands in three large trades in a price range of Rs 258.65–259.45 apiece, as per Bloomberg.
However, imputed numbers point towards GDP growth moderating to 5.7% in the January–March quarter.
Currently, internet banking transactions that are processed through payment aggregators are not interoperable.
The benchmark indices ended at a fresh record closing high for the third day in a row on Monday.
