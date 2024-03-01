Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Mar. 01

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday

Updated On 08:30 PM IST, 01 Mar 2024

India's GST Collection Rises 12.5% To Rs 1.68 Lakh Crore In February

This puts the average monthly gross collection for FY24 at Rs1.67 lakh crore, exceeding the ₹1.5 lakh crore collected in the previous year's corresponding period.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Adani Group Will Invest Rs 75,000 Crore In Madhya Pradesh, Says Pranav Adani

Around Rs 5,000 crore will be allocated towards the construction of the Mahakal Expressway, he said.

Photo Credit: Company website

 Tap To read

India To Become Major Exporter Of Semiconductors, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw — NDTV Profit Exclusive

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the four semiconductor plants that will come up in India will cater to the automobile, electrical and space industries.

Photo Credit: Ministrys official website

 Tap To Read

Indian Rupee Asia's Best-Performing Currency So Far In 2024

The overall outlook suggests a potentially appreciating rupee in the years ahead, Yes Securities says.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Paytm Payments Bank: Financial Intelligence Unit Imposes Rs 5.49 Crore Penalty Under PMLA

The Finance Ministry's unit found that the bank engaged in a number of illegal acts, including organising and facilitating online gambling.

Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/NDTVProfit

 Tap To Read

BSE Rejig: Jio Financial Added To Large-Cap Index

Tata Technologies Ltd., JSW Infrastructure Ltd., and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd were added to the S&P BSE Mid Cap index.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

India's Manufacturing PMI Expands To Five-Month High In February

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose from 56.5 in January to 56.9 in February.

Photo Credit: Lalit Kumar/Unsplash

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 1

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 29

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 29
Go To Homepage