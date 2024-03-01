Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Mar. 01

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational
This puts the average monthly gross collection for FY24 at Rs1.67 lakh crore, exceeding the ₹1.5 lakh crore collected in the previous year's corresponding period.
Around Rs 5,000 crore will be allocated towards the construction of the Mahakal Expressway, he said.
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the four semiconductor plants that will come up in India will cater to the automobile, electrical and space industries.
The overall outlook suggests a potentially appreciating rupee in the years ahead, Yes Securities says.
The Finance Ministry's unit found that the bank engaged in a number of illegal acts, including organising and facilitating online gambling.
Tata Technologies Ltd., JSW Infrastructure Ltd., and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd were added to the S&P BSE Mid Cap index.
The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose from 56.5 in January to 56.9 in February.
