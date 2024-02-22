Top 7 Richest Women In The World

These seven female billionaires feature in the list of 'Top 50 richest people in the world' as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Ranks 14th in Bloomberg Billionaires Index
The French businesswoman and philanthropist is the richest woman in the world, with an estimated net worth of US$96.7 billion. She is the granddaughter of L'Oreal founder Eugène Schueller.
Photo Credit: loreal.com
Ranks 19th in Bloomberg Billionaires Index
The American philanthropist is the 2nd richest woman in the world, with an estimated net worth of US$75.9 billion. She is the daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton.
Photo Credit: alicelwaltonfoundation.org
Ranks 20th in Bloomberg Billionaires Index
The American socialite and philanthropist is the 3rd richest woman in the world, with an estimated net worth of US$69.1 billion. Julia Koch serves on the board of Koch Industries, an American multinational conglomerate corporation.
Photo Credit: juliakoch.com
Ranks 27th in Bloomberg Billionaires Index
The American investor is the 4th richest woman in the world, with an estimated net worth of US$48.7 billion. She is the granddaughter of Frank C. Mars, one of the founding members of the candy company Mars.
Ranks 38th in Bloomberg Billionaires Index
The American-Israeli physician is the 5th richest woman in the world, with an estimated net worth of US$36.2 billion. She is the widow of Sheldon Adelson, the former CEO and chairman of casino company Las Vegas Sands Corporation - the world's largest casino operator.
Photo Credit: x.com/JoePompliano
Ranks 40th in Bloomberg Billionaires Index
The American novelist and philanthropist is the 6th richest woman in the world, with an estimated net worth of US$35 billion. She is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and is a major shareholder of the world's biggest online retailer.
Photo Credit: x.com/mackenziescott
Ranks 42nd in Bloomberg Billionaires Index
The CEO of Fidelity Investments is the 7th richest woman in the world, with an estimated net worth of US$34 billion. She is the granddaughter of late Edward C. Johnson II, the founder of Fidelity Investments an American multinational financial services corporation based in US.
Photo Credit: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg