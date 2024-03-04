Photo Credit: Representative/Pexels

Top 10 Richest Indians In 2024

From Gautam Adani to Radhakishan Damani, take a look at the net worth of these individuals.

Updated On 11:43 AM IST, 04 Mar 2024

A record number of Indians (169) have made it to Forbes' 2023 World's Billionaires list, an increase from 166 last year. The business magazine has shared a list of the top 10 richest people in India based on Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires rankings. Take a look:

Photo Credit: Representative/Pexels

10. Lakshmi Mittal

  • Global Rank: 107

  • Net Worth (US$): $16.4 B

  • Company: ArcelorMittal

Photo Credit: ArcelorMittal website

9. Radhakishan Damani

  • Global Rank: 103

  • Net Worth (US$): $17.2 B

  • Company: DMart, Avenue Supermarts

Photo Credit: DMart website

8. Kumar Birla

  • Global Rank: 96

  • Net Worth (US$): $19.6 B

  • Company: Aditya Birla Group

Photo Credit: X/@ananya_birla

7. Kushal Pal Singh

  • Global Rank: 91

  • Net Worth (US$): $21.2 B

  • Company: DLF Limited

Photo Credit: DLF Website

6. Cyrus Poonawalla

  • Global Rank: 89

  • Net Worth (US$): $21.8 B

  • Company: Serum Institute of India

Photo Credit: X/@rashtrapatibhvn

5. Dilip Shanghvi

  • Global Rank: 71

  • Net Worth (US$): $25.8 B

  • Company: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Photo Credit: X/@SunPharma_Live

4. Savitri Jindal & Family

  • Global Rank: 50

  • Net Worth (US$): $31.2 B

  • Company: JSW Group

Photo Credit: X/@SavitriJindal

3. Shiv Nadar

  • Global Rank: 42

  • Net Worth (US$): $36.6 B

  • Company: HCL Technologies  

Photo Credit: X/@hcltech

2. Gautam Adani

  • Global Rank: 17

  • Net Worth (US$): $85.1 B

  • Company: Adani Group

Photo Credit: X/@gautam_adani

1. Mukesh Ambani

  • Global Rank: 9

  • Net Worth (US$): $117.2 B

  • Company: Reliance Industries

Photo Credit: X/@ril_foundation

