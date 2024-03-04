Top 10 Richest Indians In 2024

Photo Credit: Representative/Pexels
From Gautam Adani to Radhakishan Damani, take a look at the net worth of these individuals.
A record number of Indians (169) have made it to Forbes' 2023 World's Billionaires list, an increase from 166 last year. The business magazine has shared a list of the top 10 richest people in India based on Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires rankings. Take a look:
Photo Credit: Representative/Pexels
Global Rank: 107
Net Worth (US$): $16.4 B
Company: ArcelorMittal
Photo Credit: ArcelorMittal website
Global Rank: 103
Net Worth (US$): $17.2 B
Company: DMart, Avenue Supermarts
Photo Credit: DMart website
Global Rank: 96
Net Worth (US$): $19.6 B
Company: Aditya Birla Group
Photo Credit: X/@ananya_birla
Global Rank: 91
Net Worth (US$): $21.2 B
Company: DLF Limited
Photo Credit: DLF Website
Global Rank: 89
Net Worth (US$): $21.8 B
Company: Serum Institute of India
Photo Credit: X/@rashtrapatibhvn
Global Rank: 71
Net Worth (US$): $25.8 B
Company: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Photo Credit: X/@SunPharma_Live
Global Rank: 50
Net Worth (US$): $31.2 B
Company: JSW Group
Photo Credit: X/@SavitriJindal
Global Rank: 42
Net Worth (US$): $36.6 B
Company: HCL Technologies
Photo Credit: X/@hcltech
Global Rank: 17
Net Worth (US$): $85.1 B
Company: Adani Group
Photo Credit: X/@gautam_adani
Global Rank: 9
Net Worth (US$): $117.2 B
Company: Reliance Industries
Photo Credit: X/@ril_foundation