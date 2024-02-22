Top 10 Highest Run Scorers In WPL

Photo Credit: X/@wplt20/BCCI
As season 2 of WPL begins, here's a quick look at the players who have scored the most number of runs in the Women's Premier League.
Meg Lanning won the orange cap in the inaugural season of WPL. Lanning, who captained the Delhi Capitals side, scored a total of 345 runs in 9 matches, which included two half-centuries.
Mumbai Indians’ Natalie Sciver-Brunt scored 332 runs in 10 matches with an average of 66.40, highest among the top 10 players in the list. She hit an unbeaten half-century to steer Mumbai Indians to a 7-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2023 final.
With 302 runs and 46 boundaries in 9 games, UP Warriorz all-rounder Tahila McGrath stands third in the WPL highest run-scorer list. McGrath also ended the tournament with the most 50's, she score four half-centuries.
Mumbai Indians’ skipper Harmanpreet Kaur ended her WPL 2023 with 281 runs in 10 matches, with an average of 40.14 and a strike rate of 135.09.
Another MI all-rounder, Hayley Matthews stands fifth in the WPL highest run-scorer chart scoring 271 runs in 7 matches. She was also the WPL 'Purple Cap' winner with a total scalp of 16 wickets in her bag.
With a total of 266 runs in 8 games of the WPL 2023 tournament, Devine stands sixth in the WPL 2023 top scorers list. She also recorded the highest individual score (99 runs) of the tournament falling shy of a century by just 1 run.
UP Warriorz captain Healy ranks 7th in the list of most run-getters in WPL with 253 runs in 9 matches with a strike rate of 141.34.
RCB's all-rounder ranks 8th in the list with same number of runs as her national counterpart Healy. Perry scored these runs in 8 matches at an average of 42.16.
DC's explosive opener Shafali Verma ranks 9th in the list of top run-getters with 252 runs in nine matches at an astounding strike rate of 185.29, highest among the top 10 run-scorers
Another all-rounder who features in the list is Grace Harris who ended WPL 2023 with 230 runs in just six matches at an average of 57.50 and a strike-rate of 165.46.
