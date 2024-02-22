Top 10 Highest Run Scorers In WPL

2. Natalie Sciver-Brunt

Mumbai Indians’ Natalie Sciver-Brunt scored 332 runs in 10 matches with an average of 66.40, highest among the top 10 players in the list. She hit an unbeaten half-century to steer Mumbai Indians to a 7-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2023 final.

Photo Credit: X/@wplt20/BCCI