Stock Market Nov. 13 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Here's how the stock market fared on Wednesday.

Updated On 03:41 PM IST, 13 Nov 2024

Indices End Lower

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 324.40 points, or 1.36% lower at 23,559.05 and the BSE Sensex closed 984.23 points, or 1.25% down at 77,690.95. 

Top Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. dragged the Nifty the most.

Top Gainers

NTPC Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. and Britannia Industries Ltd. contributed the most to the Nifty's gains.

Sectors Ending Red

All the NSE sectoral indices declined, with the Nifty Realty and PSU Banks falling the most.

Broader Markets

Broader markets widely underperformed benchmarks as the BSE MidCap and SmallCap closed 2.56% and 3.08% lower, respectively.

Market Breadth

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers, as 680 stocks advanced, 3,290 declined and 97 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Rupee

The Indian rupee closed flat at 84.38 against the dollar.

