Stock Market Nov. 13 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Here's how the stock market fared on Wednesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 324.40 points, or 1.36% lower at 23,559.05 and the BSE Sensex closed 984.23 points, or 1.25% down at 77,690.95.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. dragged the Nifty the most.
NTPC Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. and Britannia Industries Ltd. contributed the most to the Nifty's gains.
All the NSE sectoral indices declined, with the Nifty Realty and PSU Banks falling the most.
Broader markets widely underperformed benchmarks as the BSE MidCap and SmallCap closed 2.56% and 3.08% lower, respectively.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers, as 680 stocks advanced, 3,290 declined and 97 remained unchanged on the BSE.
The Indian rupee closed flat at 84.38 against the dollar.
