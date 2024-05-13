Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 13

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Here's how the stock markets fared on Monday.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 48.85 points or 0.22% higher at 22,104.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 111.66 points or 0.15% higher at 72,776.13.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints, and Cipla led the gains in the Nifty 50.
Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and NTPC weighed on the benchmark the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,176 stocks declined, 1,780 advanced and 131 remained unchanged on the BSE.
