Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 13

Here's how the stock markets fared on Monday.

Updated On 04:15 PM IST, 13 May 2024

Indices Close Higher

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 48.85 points or 0.22% higher at 22,104.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 111.66 points or 0.15% higher at 72,776.13.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Read full story here

The Gainers

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints, and Cipla led the gains in the Nifty 50.

Photo Credit: Canva

The Laggards

Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and NTPC weighed on the benchmark the most.

Photo Credit: Canva

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,176 stocks declined, 1,780 advanced and 131 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 10

Defence Stocks In Top Gear — Nomura Is Bullish On These Two Specifically

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 9
Go To Homepage