Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 7

Here's how the stock markets fared on Thursday.

Updated On 04:07 PM IST, 07 Mar 2024

Indices Log Fourth Week Of Gains

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 19.50 points or 0.09% higher at 22,493.55, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 33.40 points or 0.05% up at 74,119.39.

The Gainers

Shares of ITC, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Motors Ltd. contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Shares of Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank dragged the most.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,107 stocks rose, 1,704 declined and 110 remained unchanged on the BSE.

