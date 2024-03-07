Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 7

Photo Credit: Freepik
Here's how the stock markets fared on Thursday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 19.50 points or 0.09% higher at 22,493.55, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 33.40 points or 0.05% up at 74,119.39.
Shares of ITC, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Motors Ltd. contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Shares of Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank dragged the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,107 stocks rose, 1,704 declined and 110 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Canva