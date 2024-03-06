Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 6

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Here's how the markets fared on Wednesday.
Nifty 50 settled 117.75 points or 0.53% higher at 22,474.05, and Sensex gained 408.86 points or 0.55% to end at 74,085.99.
Photo Credit: Reuters
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd contributed to the Nifty 50.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
NTPC Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp of India Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki weighed on the index.
Photo Credit: Freepik
Market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. Around 2,969 stocks fell, 891 rose, and 81 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
Photo Credit: Freepik