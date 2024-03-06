Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 6

Here's how the markets fared on Wednesday.

Updated On 04:17 PM IST, 06 Mar 2024

Sensex, Nifty Close Higher After One-Day Dip

Nifty 50 settled 117.75 points or 0.53% higher at 22,474.05, and Sensex gained 408.86 points or 0.55% to end at 74,085.99.

The Gainers

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd contributed to the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

NTPC Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp of India Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. Around 2,969 stocks fell, 891 rose, and 81 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.

