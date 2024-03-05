Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 5

Photo Credit: Canva
Here's how the markets fared on Tuesday.
Nifty 50 settled 49.3 points, or 0.22%, lower at 22,356.3, and Sensex declined 195.16 points, or 0.26%, to end at 73,677.13.
Bharti Airtel Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., State Bank of India, and Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. contributed to the Nifty 50.
Shares of Infosys Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Tata Consultancy Sevices Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Bajaj Finserv Ltd. weighed on the index.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. Around 2,559 stocks fell, 1,281 rose, and 93 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
