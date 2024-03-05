Photo Credit: Canva

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 5

Here's how the markets fared on Tuesday.

Updated On 04:17 PM IST, 05 Mar 2024

Sensex, Nifty Snap Four-Day Rally To Close Lower

Nifty 50 settled 49.3 points, or 0.22%, lower at 22,356.3, and Sensex declined 195.16 points, or 0.26%, to end at 73,677.13.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Bharti Airtel Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., State Bank of India, and Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. contributed to the Nifty 50.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Laggards

Shares of Infosys Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Tata Consultancy Sevices Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Bajaj Finserv Ltd. weighed on the index.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. Around 2,559 stocks fell, 1,281 rose, and 93 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.

Photo Credit: Freepik

More Stories

Top 10 Richest People In The World: Jeff Bezos Dethrones Elon Musk

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Mar. 04

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March. 4
Go To Homepage