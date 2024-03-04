Photo Credit: Unsplash

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March. 4

Here's how the markets fared on Monday.

Updated On 03:59 PM IST, 04 Mar 2024

Sensex, Nifty End At Fresh Record Closing High For Third Day In A Row

Nifty 50 settled 27.20 points or 0.12% higher at 22,405.60, and Sensex gained 66.14 points or 0.09% to end at 73,872.29.

The Gainers

Reliance Industries Ltd., NTPC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. added to the index.

The Laggards

Infosys Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., ITC Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and JSW Steel Ltd weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. Around 2,525 stocks fell, 1,429 rose, and 131 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.

