Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March. 4

Here's how the markets fared on Monday.
Nifty 50 settled 27.20 points or 0.12% higher at 22,405.60, and Sensex gained 66.14 points or 0.09% to end at 73,872.29.
Reliance Industries Ltd., NTPC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. added to the index.
Infosys Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., ITC Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and JSW Steel Ltd weighed on the index.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. Around 2,525 stocks fell, 1,429 rose, and 131 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
