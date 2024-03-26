Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 26

The NSE Nifty 50 lost 75.90 points, or 0.34%, to close at 22,020.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 357.98 points, or 0.49%, lower at 72,473.96 points..Read Full Story Here.Shares of Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., NTPC Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty..Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. weighed on the index..Market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. Around 2,538 stocks declined, about 1,422 stocks advanced, and 140 remained unchanged on BSE.