Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 13

Here's how the markets fared on Wednesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed down 338.00 points, or 1.51% at 21,997.70—ending below the 22,000 level for the first time in March. The S&P BSE Sensex was 906.07 points, or 1.23% lower at 72,761.89.
Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd., Cipla Ltd., ITC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. cushioned the fall.
Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Power Grid Corp. Of India, and Reliance Industries Ltd. dragged the indices.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. Around 3,512 stocks declined, 404 stocks advanced, and 60 remained unchanged on the BSE.
