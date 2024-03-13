Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 13

Here's how the markets fared on Wednesday.

Updated On 04:13 PM IST, 13 Mar 2024

Nifty, Sensex Fall Most In Over A Month

The NSE Nifty 50 closed down 338.00 points, or 1.51% at 21,997.70—ending below the 22,000 level for the first time in March. The S&P BSE Sensex was 906.07 points, or 1.23% lower at 72,761.89.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd., Cipla Ltd., ITC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. cushioned the fall.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Laggards

Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Power Grid Corp. Of India, and Reliance Industries Ltd. dragged the indices.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. Around 3,512 stocks declined, 404 stocks advanced, and 60 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

More Stories

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 12

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 12

iQOO Z9 5G Launched In India; Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More
Go To Homepage