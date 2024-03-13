Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 13

Nifty, Sensex Fall Most In Over A Month

The NSE Nifty 50 closed down 338.00 points, or 1.51% at 21,997.70—ending below the 22,000 level for the first time in March. The S&P BSE Sensex was 906.07 points, or 1.23% lower at 72,761.89.

Photo Credit: Unsplash