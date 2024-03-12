Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 12

Photo Credit: Pexels
Here's how the stock markets fared on Tuesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 3.05 points or 0.01% up at 22,335.70, and S&P BSE Sensex closed 165.32 points or 0.22% higher at 73,667.96.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Bharti Airtel Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. led the gains in the Nifty.
Photo Credit: Freepik
Axis Bank Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and State Bank of India weighed on the benchmark index.
Photo Credit: Freepik
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers as 3,220 stocks declined, 675 advanced and 72 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Canva