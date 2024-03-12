Photo Credit: Pexels

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 12

Here's how the stock markets fared on Tuesday.

Updated On 04:47 PM IST, 12 Mar 2024

Sensex Ends Higher, Nifty Flat After Choppy Session

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 3.05 points or 0.01% up at 22,335.70, and S&P BSE Sensex closed 165.32 points or 0.22% higher at 73,667.96.

The Gainers

Bharti Airtel Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. led the gains in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Axis Bank Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and State Bank of India weighed on the benchmark index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers as 3,220 stocks declined, 675 advanced and 72 remained unchanged on the BSE.

