Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 11

Photo Credit: Canva
Here's how the markets fared on Monday.
The NSE Nifty 50 fell 175.15 points, or 0.78%, to close at 22,318.40 and S&P BSE Sensex lost 616.75 points, or 0.83%, to end at 73,502.64.
Photo Credit: Reuters
Shares of Apollo Hospital Enterprises Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Nestle India Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. cushioned the fall in the Nifty.
Photo Credit: Freepik
While, HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and State Bank Of India dragged the index.
Photo Credit: Freepik
Market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. Around 3,030 stocks declined, 929 stocks advanced, and 123 remained unchanged on BSE.
Photo Credit: Canva