Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 11

Here's how the markets fared on Monday.

Updated On 04:30 PM IST, 11 Mar 2024

Nifty Ends Lower After Hitting Record, Sensex Near 73,500

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 175.15 points, or 0.78%, to close at 22,318.40 and S&P BSE Sensex lost 616.75 points, or 0.83%, to end at 73,502.64.

The Gainers

Shares of Apollo Hospital Enterprises Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Nestle India Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. cushioned the fall in the Nifty.

The Laggards

While, HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and State Bank Of India dragged the index.

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. Around 3,030 stocks declined, 929 stocks advanced, and 123 remained unchanged on BSE.

