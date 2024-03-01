Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 1

Here's how the stock markets fared on Friday.

Updated On 04:11 PM IST, 01 Mar 2024

Sensex, Nifty Ends At Fresh Record Closing High

Nifty ended 355.95 points or 1.62% higher at 22,338.75, and Sensex gained 1,245.05 points or 1.72% to end at 73,745.35.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Gainers

Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd., contributed the most to the gains.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Laggards

Shares of Infosys Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Britannia Industries Ltd. capped the upside.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 2,377 stocks rose, 1,463 stocks declined, and 107 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.

Photo Credit: Freepik

