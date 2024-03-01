Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 1

Photo Credit: Reuters
Here's how the stock markets fared on Friday.
Nifty ended 355.95 points or 1.62% higher at 22,338.75, and Sensex gained 1,245.05 points or 1.72% to end at 73,745.35.
Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd., contributed the most to the gains.
Shares of Infosys Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Britannia Industries Ltd. capped the upside.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 2,377 stocks rose, 1,463 stocks declined, and 107 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
