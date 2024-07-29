Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 29

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Monday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.25 points or 0.01% higher at 24,836.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled 23.12 points or 0.03% higher at 81,355.84.
Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India and UltraTech Cement led the gains in the Nifty.
HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Titan weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,355 stocks advanced, 1,702 declined and 141 remained unchanged on the BSE.
