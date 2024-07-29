Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 29

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Monday.

Updated On 04:15 PM IST, 29 Jul 2024

Indices End Flat

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.25 points or 0.01% higher at 24,836.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled 23.12 points or 0.03% higher at 81,355.84.

The Gainers

Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India and UltraTech Cement led the gains in the Nifty.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Titan weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,355 stocks advanced, 1,702 declined and 141 remained unchanged on the BSE.

