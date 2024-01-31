Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 31

Here's how the markets fared on Wednesday.

Updated On 04:31 PM IST, 31 Jan 2024

Stock Indices Close Higher Ahead Of Interim Budget 2024

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 186.00 points, or 0.86%, higher at 21,708.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 544.86 points, or 0.77%, to end at 71,684.76.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries contributed the most to the gains.

Photo Credit: Canva

The Laggards

Larsen & Toubro, Titan Co., Tata Consumer Products, Bharat Petroleum Corp. and SBI Life Insurance Co. limited the gains.

Photo Credit: Canva

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,454 stocks rose, 1,380 declined, and 80 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

More Stories

On International Zebra Day 2024, Here Are 5 Facts About The Striped Animal

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 30

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 30
Go To Homepage