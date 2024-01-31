Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 31

Photo Credit: Reuters
Here's how the markets fared on Wednesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 186.00 points, or 0.86%, higher at 21,708.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 544.86 points, or 0.77%, to end at 71,684.76.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries contributed the most to the gains.
Photo Credit: Canva
Larsen & Toubro, Titan Co., Tata Consumer Products, Bharat Petroleum Corp. and SBI Life Insurance Co. limited the gains.
Photo Credit: Canva
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,454 stocks rose, 1,380 declined, and 80 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Canva