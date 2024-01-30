Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 30

Here's how the markets fared on Tuesday.

Updated On 04:12 PM IST, 30 Jan 2024

Nifty, Sensex Reverse Earlier Gains To End Lower

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 215.50 points or 0.99% lower at 21,522.10, and S&P BSE Sensex ended 801.67 points or 1.11% down at 71,139.90.

The Gainers

Adani Enterprises Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corp., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. and State Bank of India positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Bajaj Finance Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. Around 1,961 stocks advanced, 1,853 shares declined, and 93 remained unchanged on BSE.

