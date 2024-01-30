Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 30

Photo Credit: Reuters
Here's how the markets fared on Tuesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 215.50 points or 0.99% lower at 21,522.10, and S&P BSE Sensex ended 801.67 points or 1.11% down at 71,139.90.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corp., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. and State Bank of India positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.
Bajaj Finance Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. weighed on the index.
The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. Around 1,961 stocks advanced, 1,853 shares declined, and 93 remained unchanged on BSE.
