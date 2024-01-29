Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 29

Photo Credit: Unsplash
Here's how the markets fared on Monday.
Nifty 50 ended 385.00 points or 1.80% higher at at 21,737.60, and the Sensex jumped 1,240.90 points or 1.76% to end at 71,941.57.
Shares of Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, L&T, and Kotak Mahindra Bank contributed most to gains.
Shares of Bajaj Auto, TCS, Cipla, Infosys, and ITC capped the upside.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 2,271 stocks rose, 1,649 stocks declined, and 144 remained unchanged on BSE.
