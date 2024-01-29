Photo Credit: Unsplash

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 29

Here's how the markets fared on Monday.

Updated On 04:15 PM IST, 29 Jan 2024

Nifty, Sensex Log Biggest One-Day Gain In Almost Two Months

Nifty 50 ended 385.00 points or 1.80% higher at at 21,737.60, and the Sensex jumped 1,240.90 points or 1.76% to end at 71,941.57.

The Gainers

Shares of Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, L&T, and Kotak Mahindra Bank contributed most to gains.

The Laggards

Shares of Bajaj Auto, TCS, Cipla, Infosys, and ITC capped the upside.

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 2,271 stocks rose, 1,649 stocks declined, and 144 remained unchanged on BSE.

