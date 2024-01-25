Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 25

Photo Credit: Pexels)
Sensex, Nifty pare gains to close lower after one-day blip.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 101.35 points, or 0.47%, lower at 21,352.60 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 359.64 points, or 0.51%, down at 70,700.67.
HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank weighed on the indices.
ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto, NTPC and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone capped the losses in the indices.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers as 2,141 stocks advanced, 1,673 declined and 85 remained unchanged on the BSE.
