Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 25

Sensex, Nifty pare gains to close lower after one-day blip.

Updated On 04:28 PM IST, 25 Jan 2024

Indices Close Lower

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 101.35 points, or 0.47%, lower at 21,352.60 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 359.64 points, or 0.51%, down at 70,700.67.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank weighed on the indices.

The Gainers

ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto, NTPC and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone capped the losses in the indices.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers as 2,141 stocks advanced, 1,673 declined and 85 remained unchanged on the BSE.

