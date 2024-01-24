Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 24

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Here's how the stock market fared on Wednesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 215.15 points, or 1.01%, higher at 21,453.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 689.76 points, or 0.98%, up at 71,060.31.
HDFC Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Hindustan Unilever contributed the most to the gains.
ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Tata Consultancy Services and Adani Ports capped the upside.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers as 2,468 stocks advanced, 1,331 declined and 85 remained unchanged on the BSE.
