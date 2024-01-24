Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 24

Here's how the stock market fared on Wednesday.

Updated On 04:51 PM IST, 24 Jan 2024

Indices Close Higher After Two Sessions Of Losses

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 215.15 points, or 1.01%, higher at 21,453.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 689.76 points, or 0.98%, up at 71,060.31.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit

 Read Full Story Here

Top Gainers

HDFC Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Hindustan Unilever contributed the most to the gains.

Photo Credit: Canva

The Laggards

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Tata Consultancy Services and Adani Ports capped the upside.

Photo Credit: Canva

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers as 2,468 stocks advanced, 1,331 declined and 85 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

More Stories

OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Launched In India: Check Price, Features And More

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 23

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 23
Go To Homepage