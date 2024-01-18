Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 18

Here's how the markets fared on Thursday.

Updated On 04:00 PM IST, 18 Jan 2024

Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses To Third Day

Nifty 50 closed 106.70 points, or 0.49%, lower at 21,465.25 and the Sensex fell 313.90 points, or 0.44%, to end at 71,186.86.

The Gainers

Meanwhile, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltdz, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, and Axis Bank Ltd contributed positively to the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd, LTIMindtree Ltd, NTPC Ltd, Titan Co Ltd, and Asian Paints Ltd weighed on the index.

The Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. Around 1,906 stocks declined, 1,898 stocks rose, and 106 remained unchanged on BSE.

