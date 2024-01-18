Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 18

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape
Here's how the markets fared on Thursday.
Nifty 50 closed 106.70 points, or 0.49%, lower at 21,465.25 and the Sensex fell 313.90 points, or 0.44%, to end at 71,186.86.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Meanwhile, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltdz, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, and Axis Bank Ltd contributed positively to the Nifty 50.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
HDFC Bank Ltd, LTIMindtree Ltd, NTPC Ltd, Titan Co Ltd, and Asian Paints Ltd weighed on the index.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. Around 1,906 stocks declined, 1,898 stocks rose, and 106 remained unchanged on BSE.
Photo Credit: Canva