Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 17

Here's how the markets fared on Wednesday.

Updated On 04:07 PM IST, 17 Jan 2024

Nifty Logs Biggest One-Day Fall In 19 Months

Nifty 50 ended 460.35 points or 2.09% down at 21,571.95, while BSE Sensex settled 1,628.02 points or  2.23% lower at 71,500.76.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Infosys Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd, and Titan Co capped losses in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, and Axis Bank Ltd weighed on the benchmark Nifty 50.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. Around 2,487 stocks fell, 1,318 stocks rose, and 95 remained unchanged.

Photo Credit: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

More Stories

Top 10 Most Powerful Militaries In The World In 2024

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 16

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 16
Go To Homepage