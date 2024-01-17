Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 17

Photo Credit: Reuters
Here's how the markets fared on Wednesday.
Nifty 50 ended 460.35 points or 2.09% down at 21,571.95, while BSE Sensex settled 1,628.02 points or 2.23% lower at 71,500.76.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Infosys Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd, and Titan Co capped losses in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, and Axis Bank Ltd weighed on the benchmark Nifty 50.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. Around 2,487 stocks fell, 1,318 stocks rose, and 95 remained unchanged.
Photo Credit: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay