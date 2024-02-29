Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 29

Photo Credit: Reuters
Here's how the stock markets fared on Thursday.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 195.42 points or 0.27% higher at 72,500.3, while NSE Nifty 50 advanced 31.65 points or 0.14% to end at 21,982.8.
Shares of ICICI Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Hindustan Unilever and ITC weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers as 1,947 stocks rose, 1,841 fell and 121 remained unchanged on the BSE.
