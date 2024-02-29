Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 29

Here's how the stock markets fared on Thursday.

Indices End Volatile Session Higher

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 195.42 points or 0.27% higher at 72,500.3, while NSE Nifty 50 advanced 31.65 points or 0.14% to end at 21,982.8.

The Gainers

Shares of ICICI Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Hindustan Unilever and ITC weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers as 1,947 stocks rose, 1,841 fell and 121 remained unchanged on the BSE.

