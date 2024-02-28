Photo Credit: Pexels

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 28

Here's how the stock markets fared on Wednesday.

Updated On 04:13 PM IST, 28 Feb 2024

Indices Close 1% Lower

The NSE Nifty 50 was 247.20 points or 1.11% down at 21,951.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 790.34 points or 1.08% to 72,304.88.

Photo Credit: Pexels

The Laggards

Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Power Grid Corp. and Maruti Suzuki dragged the Nifty the most.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Gainers

Shares of Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel led the gains.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,955 stocks declined, 889 advanced and 77 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Freepik

