Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 28

Here's how the stock markets fared on Wednesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 was 247.20 points or 1.11% down at 21,951.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 790.34 points or 1.08% to 72,304.88.
Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Power Grid Corp. and Maruti Suzuki dragged the Nifty the most.
Shares of Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel led the gains.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,955 stocks declined, 889 advanced and 77 remained unchanged on the BSE.
