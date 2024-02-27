Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 27

Here's how the stock markets fared on Tuesday.

Indices Rebound After Two-Day Drop

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 76.30 points or 0.34% higher at 22,198.35 and the S&P BSE Sensex was 305.09 points or 0.42% up at 73,095.22.

The Gainers

Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro and ICICI Bank led the gains in the Nifty.

The Laggards

State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries limited the gains in the index.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,276 stocks declined, 1,560 gained and 93 remained unchanged on the BSE.

