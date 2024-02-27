Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 27

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Here's how the stock markets fared on Tuesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 76.30 points or 0.34% higher at 22,198.35 and the S&P BSE Sensex was 305.09 points or 0.42% up at 73,095.22.
Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro and ICICI Bank led the gains in the Nifty.
State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries limited the gains in the index.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,276 stocks declined, 1,560 gained and 93 remained unchanged on the BSE.
