Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 23

The benchmark indices end with weekly gains.

Updated On 04:30 PM IST, 23 Feb 2024

Indices End Lower

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 4.75 points, or 0.02%, lower at 22,212.7, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 15.44 points, or 0.02%, to end at 73,142.8.

The Gainers

Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra and Mahindra, Titan Co. and Bajaj Finserv led the gains in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Tata Consultancy Services, ITC, State Bank Of India, Bharti Airtel and HCL Technolgies dragged the Nifty the most.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers as 2,043 stocks rose, 1,794 gained and 99 remained unchanged on the BSE.

