Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 22

Here's how the markets fared on Thursday.
Nifty 50 ended 162.40 points or 0.74% higher at 22,217.45, and BSE Sensex settled 535.15 points or 0.74% up at 73,158.24.
ITC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. added to the benchmark Nifty.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. weighed on the index.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 2,101 stocks rose, 1,714 stocks declined, and 118 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
