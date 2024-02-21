Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 21

Photo Credit: Reuters
Here's how the markets fared on Wednesday.
The Sensex closed 493.47 points, or 0.68%, lower at 72,563.93, while the Nifty 50 declined 167.7 points, or 0.76%, to end at 22,029.25.
Shares of State Bank of India Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and JSW Steel Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty.
Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., NTPC Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the index.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. Around 2,365 stocks advanced, 1,477 stocks declined, and 100 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
