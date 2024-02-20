Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 20

Here's how the stock markets fared on Tuesday.

Updated On 04:29 PM IST, 20 Feb 2024

Nifty Closes At New Record High

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 74.70 points, or 0.34%, higher at 22,196.95 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 349.24 points up, or 0.48%, at 73,057.40.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank led the gains in the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

The Laggards

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Coal India, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp limited the gains to the index.

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Market Wrap

The market breadth was slightly skewed in favour of buyers as 1,955 stocks rose, 1,877 fell and 99 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

More Stories

Top 100 Luxury Goods Rankings 2023: 6 Indian Brands Feature On The List

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 19

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 19
Go To Homepage