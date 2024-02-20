Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 20

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
Here's how the stock markets fared on Tuesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 74.70 points, or 0.34%, higher at 22,196.95 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 349.24 points up, or 0.48%, at 73,057.40.
HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank led the gains in the Nifty.
Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Coal India, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp limited the gains to the index.
The market breadth was slightly skewed in favour of buyers as 1,955 stocks rose, 1,877 fell and 99 remained unchanged on the BSE.
