Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 19

Here's how the markets fared on Monday.

Updated On 04:18 PM IST, 19 Feb 2024

Nifty Ends Near Record High, Sensex Above 72,650

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 281.52 points, or 0.39%, higher at 72,708.16, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 81.55 points, or 0.37%, to end at 22,122.25.

The Gainers

Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty.

The Laggards

Axis Bank Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,264 stocks advanced, 1,601 declined, and 94 remained unchanged on the BSE.

