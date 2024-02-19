Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 19

Photo Credit: Pexels
Here's how the markets fared on Monday.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 281.52 points, or 0.39%, higher at 72,708.16, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 81.55 points, or 0.37%, to end at 22,122.25.
Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty.
Axis Bank Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,264 stocks advanced, 1,601 declined, and 94 remained unchanged on the BSE.
