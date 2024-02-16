Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 16

Sensex, Nifty close higher for the fourth day in a row.

Updated On 04:32 PM IST, 16 Feb 2024

Sensex, Nifty Close Higher For Fourth Day

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 121.85 points up, or 0.56%, at 22,032.60 and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 365.84 points, or 0.51%, to end at 72,416.22.

The Gainers

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Shares of Axis Bank Ltd., Power Grid Corp., Oil & Natural Gas Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd. and State Bank of India were weighing on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,198 stocks rose, 1,644 declined, and 93 remained unchanged on the BSE.

