Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 16

Photo Credit: Reuters
Sensex, Nifty close higher for the fourth day in a row.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 121.85 points up, or 0.56%, at 22,032.60 and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 365.84 points, or 0.51%, to end at 72,416.22.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Shares of Axis Bank Ltd., Power Grid Corp., Oil & Natural Gas Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd. and State Bank of India were weighing on the index.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,198 stocks rose, 1,644 declined, and 93 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Canva