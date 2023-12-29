Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 29

Benchmark equity indices snapped a four-day winning streak and closed the last day of the year lower.

Sensex, Nifty Log Record Eight-Year Winning Streak Despite Last Day Drop

The NSE Nifty 50 ended down 52.25 points, or 0.24% at 21,726.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 170.12 points, or 0.23% lower at 72,240.26.

The Gainers

Adani Enterprises Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. and Tata Consumer Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and State Bank of India were weighing the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,021 stocks rose, 1,749 declined, while 121 remained unchanged on the BSE.

