Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 28

Here's how the markets fared on Thursday
The NSE Nifty 50 was 124 points or 0.57% up at 21,778.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 372 points or 0.52% higher at 72,410.38.
Reliance Industries, ITC, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC Bank led the gains.
Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone weighed on the indices.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers as 1,825 stocks rose, 1,963 declined and 132 remained unchanged on the BSE.
