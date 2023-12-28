Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 28

Here's how the markets fared on Thursday

Updated On 04:31 PM IST, 28 Dec 2023

Nifty, Sensex Close At Record

The NSE Nifty 50 was 124 points or 0.57% up at 21,778.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 372 points or 0.52% higher at 72,410.38.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

The Gainers

Reliance Industries, ITC, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC Bank led the gains.

Photo Credit: Canva

The Laggards

Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone weighed on the indices. 

Photo Credit: Canva

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers as 1,825 stocks rose, 1,963 declined and 132 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

