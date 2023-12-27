Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 27

Here's how the markets fared on Tuesday.

Updated On 04:35 PM IST, 27 Dec 2023

Nifty, Sensex Close At Record Levels

The Nifty 50 rose 213.40 points, or 1%, to record the highest closing of 21,654.75 points, while the Sensex ended up 701.63 points, or 0.98%, at 72,038.43.

Photo Credit: BQ Prime

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Bharti Airtel Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Laggards

Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Cipla Ltd., NTPC Ltd., and Oil and Natural Gas Corp. were weighing the index.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 1,992 stocks rose, 1,812 stocks declined, and 110 remained unchanged.

Photo Credit: Canva

More Stories

TasteAtlas' 5 Best Food Cities In The World; Mumbai, Hyderabad In Top 50

Here Are The World Leaders With Most YouTube Subscribers

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 26
Go To Homepage