Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 27

Photo Credit: Reuters
Here's how the markets fared on Tuesday.
The Nifty 50 rose 213.40 points, or 1%, to record the highest closing of 21,654.75 points, while the Sensex ended up 701.63 points, or 0.98%, at 72,038.43.
Photo Credit: BQ Prime
Bharti Airtel Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Cipla Ltd., NTPC Ltd., and Oil and Natural Gas Corp. were weighing the index.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 1,992 stocks rose, 1,812 stocks declined, and 110 remained unchanged.
Photo Credit: Canva