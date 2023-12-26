Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers - Dec. 26

Here's how the markets fared on Tuesday.

Updated On 04:21 PM IST, 26 Dec 2023

Sensex, Nifty Close Higher

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 92 points or 0.43% higher at 21,441.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 230 points or 0.32% up at 71,336.80.

Top Gainers

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC and Bharti Airtel led the gains. 

The Laggards

Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, TCS, Bajaj Finance and Tata Motors weighed on the indices. 

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers as 2,330 stocks rose, 155 declined and 145 remained unchanged on the BSE.

