Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers - Dec. 26

Here's how the markets fared on Tuesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 92 points or 0.43% higher at 21,441.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 230 points or 0.32% up at 71,336.80.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC and Bharti Airtel led the gains.
Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, TCS, Bajaj Finance and Tata Motors weighed on the indices.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers as 2,330 stocks rose, 155 declined and 145 remained unchanged on the BSE.
