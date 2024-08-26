Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 26

Here's how the markets fared on Monday.

Updated On 04:12 PM IST, 26 Aug 2024

Nifty Registers Longest Gaining Streak In Over A Year

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 187.45 points, or 0.76% higher at 25,010.60 and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 611.90 points, or 0.75% at 81,698.11.

The Gainers

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and NTPC Ltd. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

While those of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and Grasim Industries Ltd. capped the upside.

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. Around 2,189 stocks advanced, 1,862 stocks declined, and 146 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.

