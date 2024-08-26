Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 26

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Here's how the markets fared on Monday.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 187.45 points, or 0.76% higher at 25,010.60 and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 611.90 points, or 0.75% at 81,698.11.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and NTPC Ltd. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.
Photo Credit: Freepik
While those of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and Grasim Industries Ltd. capped the upside.
Photo Credit: Freepik
Market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. Around 2,189 stocks advanced, 1,862 stocks declined, and 146 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
Photo Credit: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay