Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 8

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 147.25 points, or 0.65%, higher at 22,660.95, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 494.28 points, or 0.67%, to close at 74,742.5..Read Full Story Here.Shares of Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., NTPC Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty..Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Nestle India Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed the index..Market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. On the BSE, 2,023 stocks declined, 1,903 stocks advanced, and 127 remained unchanged.